CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged for firing a shotgun in his mother’s home in Clarksburg because she “would not provide him with money.”

Paul Hardman

On July 8, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call of an incident taking place at a residence in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, Paul Hardman, 34, of Lost Creek, “discharged a shotgun inside the residence,” during the incident, officers said.

While officers were speaking with a female victim, who was Hardman’s mother, she stated that Hardman “had been tearing up the house, and at one point had pointed the firearm directly at her,” because “she would not provide him with money that she believed he would purchase illegal drugs with,” according to the complaint.

While Hardman was in the her bedroom, he fired the shotgun, and the projectile traveled through the wall in the direction of a male victim who was seated two rooms over, officers said.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hardman “did admit to firing the shotgun inside his mother’s bedroom and acknowledged that he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior felony conviction,” according to the complaint.

Hardman has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.