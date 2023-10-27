ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly giving a passenger in his vehicle a bag of drugs to hide during a traffic stop in Elkins.

On Oct. 26, officers with the Elkins Police Department were in the area of the Beverly Five Lane when they observed a white vehicle with a broken driver’s side mirror, according to a criminal complaint.

Burlin Howell

After conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Burlin Howell, 58, and learned that Howell “had been involved in an illegal activity” previously, officers said.

For that reason, officers asked to conduct a search of the vehicle, which Howell agreed to, and during that search, officers located a glass pipe “with white residue consistent with a device used to smoke methamphetamine” as Howell stepped out,” according to the complaint.

At that time, the vehicle’s passenger handed officers a black bag that contained eight “paper folds consistent with the packaging of fentanyl/heroin,” $40 in U.S. currency, “multiple” small bags, and a “cellophane containing a blue powder,” officers said.

Officers then placed Howell into custody, and Howell stated that “the bag was on his side of the vehicle, and he gave it to [the passenger] to hide, but the bag was not [the passenger’s],” and that the blue powder in the bag was Klonopin which Howell “snorts for his anxiety,” according to the complaint.

Howell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.