PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly crashing a vehicle with a child in the front seat.

On June 9, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle accident on West Virginia Route 250 in Barbour County, according to a criminal complaint.

Jacob Jones

When deputies arrived, they observe a black Ford Explorer with a “6-year-old juvenile standing with his body through the sun roof” of the vehicle also occupied by Jacob Jones, 30, of Kingwood, deputies said.

Once the child and Jones were extracted from the vehicle, deputies learned that the child had been sitting in the front seat and that there were “no child restraints in the vehicle,” which caused “injuries to the back of the head and injuries to the arm” of the juvenile, according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.