FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover individual in Fairmont.

Darrell McHoney

On Oct. 6, the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force performed an undercover buy at the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, Darrell McHoney, 53, of Fairmont, “did distribute a brown powder substance” of presumed heroin or fentanyl weighing approximately 13.11 grams, task force members said.

The substance was exchanged to an undercover individual who used $1,100 in “recorded” currency; the substance “showed a positive presumptive field test for the presence of fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

McHoney has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $400,012 bond.