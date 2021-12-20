Man allegedly struck another man in the back with hatchet in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly striking another man in the back with a hatchet in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Euclid Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a disturbance call, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim who said that Timothy Connolly, 43, of Clarksburg, “had struck him several times with a hatchet,” officers said.

Officers saw cuts on the right side of the victim’s lower back, upper shoulder, center of his chest and two fingers on his right hand which indicated Connolly had struck him three times in the back with the hatchet, according to the complaint.

Connolly has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.