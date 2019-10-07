Man and woman arrested for child neglect after using meth around their children

ROCK CAMP ROAD, W.Va. – Two Clarksburg residents were arrested Saturday for child neglect after using methamphetamine around their children and having them live in unacceptable conditions, according to a criminal complaint.

According to Court Documents, on October 5, a Harrison County deputy was patrolling an area of Rock Camp Road on an abandoned strip mine when he noticed a parked vehicle. Officials said that the deputy shinned a spot light onto the vehicle and two adults, one male and one female, got out.

According to the complaint, the deputy then got out of his vehicle to speak with the subjects. The Deputy said that once he began to walk around the vehicle, he noticed two small children asleep inside surrounded by uncapped syringes. Deputies then arrested both adults and began checking on the children.

Officials said that while waiting on EMS to arrive, the parents told deputies that they had been living out there for four days. The father also stated that he was using meth in the vehicle.

Crystal Perry

Howard Phillips

The adults were identified as Howard Phillips, 41, and Crystal Perry, 31, both of Clarksburg. Officials said that both were charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

According to Court Documents, deputies were then able to speak with a representative from CPS while on the scene, who said that she would take the children into her custody. EMS then arrived on scene and transported both children to UHC to be evaluated.

Deputies said that they observed several uncapped syringes containing meth and blood within reach of the children, one child was not wearing any clothes or a diaper and the vehicle was in complete disarray.

Both adults were transported to the Harrison County Stagging area for processing then to NCRJ to await arraignment. Bail has been set at $10,000 for both individuals.