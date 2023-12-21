MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested in the 2022 death of a man in Monongalia County.

On Nov. 4, 2022, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were called to a wooded area near Boy Scout Camp Road after human remains were found, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

William Bailey

Deputies were able to identify the remains as Michael Mobley, 29, of Ohio, who is also known as Kimmy Rose. Investigators “believed that the decedent died after being struck by a vehicle,” and found vehicle parts that were determined to belong to a “1985-1994 Chevy Astro van,” deputies said.

During an investigation, deputies learned William Bailey, 24, of Michigan, “was the driver of the vehicle that killed Michael Mobley,” and issued an arrest warrant for negligent homicide on Nov. 30, 2022.

On Dec. 20 of this year, Bailey was extradited from Boston to Monongalia County; after being processed, Bailey was then transported to North Central Regional Jail where he was arraigned the next day, the complaint states.

Bailey is being held in the jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.