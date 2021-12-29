Man arrested after 3 females inform deputies of sexual abuse, assault in Mon County

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after three separate individuals, including a juvenile, informed deputies of incidents of sexual abuse and sexual assault taking place in Monongalia County.

On July 16, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a report of sexual assault and sexual abuse from three different females stemming from incidents earlier that year in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

The victims told deputies that Randall Legg, 34, of Masontown, “assaulted or abused” them “either during or after an ATV ride,” and that they were each intoxicated during the incidents, deputies said.

One victim, a 22-year-old woman, told deputies “she was sexually abused on Jan. 4 after an ATV ride when she passed out intoxicated on Legg’s couch,” and that she woke up while he was touching her inappropriately, according to the complaint.

A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, reported “she was sexually assaulted on May 8 during an ATV ride” during which time “she was intoxicated,” and Legg inappropriately touched her while on the back of the ATV, deputies said.

The third victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile, stated that “she was sexually assaulted on July 3 when she passed out intoxicated on Legg’s couch,” and that Legg “put a blanket on her,” he then “began kissing her” and sexually abusing her, according to the complaint.

Legg has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.