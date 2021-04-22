Man arrested after allegedly firing shotgun at victim’s vehicle in Clarksburg ‘road rage’ incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm at a victim’s vehicle in Clarksburg.

On Apr. 21, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a “road rage” incident taking place at the Go-Mart gas station at 601 W Main St. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, James Murphy, 59, of Clarksburg, “threw an item at [the victim’s] vehicle in traffic,” and then they “pulled into the Go-Mart parking lot,” officers said.

When Murphy exited his vehicle, “he retrieved a shotgun” and the two men then had an argument during which “Murphy stated he was going back to get ammo,” and after loading his shotgun, “Murphy point[ed] the gun at [the victim]” and said “he would kill him,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Murphy “fired a shot at [the victim’s] vehicle,” and struck a “rear tire, causing it to deflate”; Murphy then fled the area, officers said.

Officers located Murphy at a parking area on S. Chestnut St. in Clarksburg, during which time Murphy “refused multiple verbal commands” while also “actively resisting arrest,” but officers were able to place him into custody, according to the complaint.

Murphy has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is currently out on bond.