MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man is facing charges after fentanyl and cocaine were found in a Morgantown home earlier this week.

On April 19, task members with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Abigail Court, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Motley

Task force members that, prior to executing the search warrant, Jeffrey Motley, 31, of Detroit, had left the residence in a rental vehicle, which task force members also had a warrant to search.

At that time, task force members performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Motley was the sole occupant, according to officers, so they detained him while searching the vehicle and the residence.

Task force members say they found more than 10 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of fentanyl, task force members said.

Motley has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.