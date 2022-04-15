BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of a man passed out on a sidewalk in Bridgeport.

On April 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were advised of a man laying on the sidewalk near a residence on Platinum Drive in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the man, identified as Joshua Maraney, 31, of Gainesville, Virginia. They found “a clear bag of crystal-like substance in his sock,” officers said.

Also on Maraney’s person and in his duffel bag, officers located more meth, as well as “a grape Swisher wrapper containing methamphetamine,” a clear glass pipe, a set of scales and a bag containing smaller bags, according to the complaint.

Maraney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.