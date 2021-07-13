Man arrested after motorcycle pursuit through Harrison County ends with officers catching him on foot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through Harrison County ends with officers catching him on foot.

On July 13, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were travelling in the area of I-79 southbound and exiting at mile marker 121 when they observed a motorcycle sitting at the stop light, according to a criminal complaint.

While the traffic light was still red, the motorcycle, driven by Jack Gibbins, 43, of Wallace, “accelerated through the red traffic light and onto Meadowbrook Road,” at which point officers activated their emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop, officers said.

Jack Gibbins

When Gibbins failed to stop, he “began to accelerate more as he drove through the Super 8 parking lot,” before continuing to flee onto Meadowbrook Road once more, according to the complaint.

Once the pursuit crossed onto W.Va. Rt. 50, then onto I-79 and leaving the interstate via exit 115, multiple agencies joined the chase, officers said.

Upon returning toward Clarksburg, Gibbins turned into an alley beside Davis Funeral Home, and once at the intersection of Carr and Elm streets, Gibbons “laid the bike down and attempted to flee on foot,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Gibbins was taken into custody and transported to United Hospital Center, where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department for processing, officers said.

Gibbins has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.