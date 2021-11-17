Man arrested after selling meth to task force in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after members of the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force performed a controlled buy in Clarksburg.

Robert Maxwell

On Nov. 15, members of the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force used a confidential informant to perform a series of controlled buys from an individual in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

During the buy, the individual working with the task force purchased methamphetamine from Robert Maxwell, 42, of French Creek, for $200, task force members stated.

A test of the substance obtained resulted in a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Maxwell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.