MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after stabbing another man at an apartment complex in Morgantown.

On April 29, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a reported stabbing at the Woodline apartment complex on Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Paul Shaffer

When troopers were en route, they learned that the victim was stabbed, and that the perpetrator, Paul Shaffer, 32, of Masontown, had fled the area on foot, troopers said.

With the assistance of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, troopers found Shaffer on District Drive, and he had “a pocket knife that appeared to have blood on it,” according to the complaint.

Witnesses showed troopers surveillance camera footage of Shaffer walking around brandishing a knife just after the stabbing, troopers said.

When speaking with Shaffer, deputies said that he told them, “I had no choice.”

The victim was immediately taken into surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to the complaint.

Shaffer has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted homicide. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.