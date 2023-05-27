PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pleasant Valley man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman at a residence located in Skyhawk Court.

Stacey Lee Collins

On May 27, Trooper L.T. Smith of the West Virginia State Police received an emergency call for service from the Marion County 911 Center, in reference to an active disturbance at the residence.

According to Trooper Smith, upon arriving, he met with the victim, who explained that Stacey Lee Collins previously strangled her in the yard, by placing his hand around her neck.

After the undersigned Trooper observed the victims neck and discovered red marks on the side and front of her neck, consistent with her statement, where Mr. Collins previously gripped and injured her throat, the undersigned Trooper placed the accused under arrest.

Stacey Lee Collins is currently lodged at North Central Regional Jail, awaiting bond amount, for the felonious offense of strangulation.