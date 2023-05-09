BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested on Monday in Upshur County after allegedly striking a child during an altercation at a trailer park.

Anthony “Todd” Gassett

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, May 8, Upshur County deputies were called to Zickefoose Mobile Home Park in Buckhannon. Upon arrival, deputies said that they were flagged down by a group near the entrance of the park and saw a child that was bleeding from the left side of his head.

The complaint said that Anthony “Todd” Gassett, 55, of Buckhannon was allegedly yelling at his kids all day leading his neighbor to go and confront him. Upon confronting Gassett, the neighbor said that Gassett began “going crazy” and began swinging his fists at the neighbor, hitting him in the head. The neighbor said that while swinging again, Gassett struck the neighbor’s child with a closed fist which knocked the child into the counter and “busted his head open.” The neighbor said that he saw blood and called 911.

Gassett was arrested and is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional jail on a $25,000 bond.