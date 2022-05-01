TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – On May 1, at about 1:21 p.m., WV State Trooper Nuse and Senior Trooper Anglin were dispatched with multiple Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, Zachary Alan Shrout, 35, of Terra Alta was found inside the residence and transported by HealthNet to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital, but passed from his injuries.

A further investigation developed a suspect. Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero, 51, of Terra Alta, was arrested without incident near his residence.

Mr. Martinez-Otero has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, and will be arraigned Monday morning.