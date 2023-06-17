FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested by West Virginia State Police (WVSP) in connection with a Marion County stolen vehicle complaint on Friday evening.

Stephen W. Vangilder

According to a WVSP release, troopers responded to an emergency call on June 16 where the caller said that her “recently deceased brothers’ antique BMW, 5 series, sedan” had been stolen from the brother’s property in Worthington.

Troopers later patrolled the Ashford Court area and discovered 33-year-old Stephen Wesley VanGilder was in possession of the stolen vehicle, which was hidden in a forested area.

VanGilder was arrested and has been charged with the “felonious offense of grand larceny,” according to the release. They are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.