ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found a white substance, and he claimed “was probably powdered sugar to cut his heroin” in Elkins.

On March 16, officers with the Elkins Police Department were in the area of Graham and 2nd Street in Elkins when they saw a vehicle whose driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to a criminal complaint.

Erik Wilson

When officers approached the vehicle, “the male front passenger attempted to quickly get out of the vehicle,” at that point, officers “observed small folds of paper fall to the ground”; officers then detained the vehicle’s occupants, officers said.

A search of the front passenger resulted in officers finding syringes with meth residue, as well as the folds of paper which contained presumed heroin or fentanyl. When the vehicle’s driver, Erik Wilson, 35, exited the vehicle, “more paper folds fell onto the ground,” according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers located a backpack in Wilson’s seat which contained a bag of presumed fentanyl, a set of digital scales with white residue and a written ledger, officers said.

After officers informed Wilson he was being arrested for possession with intent to deliver, he “stated multiple times that the substance was ‘probably’ powdered sugar to cut his heroin or fentanyl with so he didn’t overdose,” according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.