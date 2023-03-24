CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Shinnston man is facing misdemeanor charges after police say he attempted to stab three people, including two juveniles.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarksburg Police responded to the intersection of Horner Avenue and S Chestnut Street in Clarksburg around 9 p.m. on Thursday for an attempted stabbing of three people.

Jason Cano

An officer with the Salem Police Department was already at the scene and witnessed Jason Cano, of Shinnston, with a knife and heard him say that “he was going to kill them,” the complaint said.

The Salem officer said that when he had arrived, two juveniles approached his vehicle and told him that Cano was chasing them with a knife and that he had followed them up S Chestnut Street while “making statements under his breath about them being punks.” The complaint said that the children also said that Cano had both a “knife and a stick” in his hand.

Cano has been charged with misdemeanor attempted assault and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $3,000 bail.