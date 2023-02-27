MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested on Sunday after deputies say that he stabbed a victim in the head and chest multiple times and threatened to kill him.

Richard Clemons

According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing took place at the 24/7 Storage on Smithtown Road in Morgantown. On Feb. 26, Richard Clemons, 47, called 911 and said that someone was in the storage unit unlawfully. While deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were on their way to the storage unit, Clemons called again and said that he had stabbed a person, the complaint said.

Court documents said that Clemons, who was living in one of the storage units, had heard another person in the facility. Deputies said that Clemons then searched for the other man, opened the victim’s storage unit with a knife in his hand and attacked him. The complaint said that Clemons stated “I’ll kill you,” tackled the man and “stabbed the victim in the head and check multiple times.”

Court documents have Clemons listed as a homeless resident of Morgantown. He has been charged with attempted murder and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.