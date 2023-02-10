MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Morgantown.

On Jan. 15, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing near Walnut Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobby Taylor

After the victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, an investigation was then performed where officers located a “large amount of blood” and a “blood trail starting on the sidewalk” on Walnut Street near “the Bookholders’ rear parking lot,” officers said.

Officers then reviewed surveillance footage of the area and observed a fight, during which time the victim was “stabbed multiple times” by a man later identified to be Bobby Taylor, 33, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

In that same footage, officers “tracked [Taylor] to the Spruce Street parking garage where he entered a silver Mitsubishi Outlander,” officers said.

Taylor has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.