MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs while responding to a single-vehicle crash at Suncrest Town Centre.

On Jan. 2, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Suncrest Town Center in Morgantown for a reported vehicle accident, according to a criminal complaint.

Gary Shugars

According to deputies, the vehicle, which was driven by Gary Shugars, 40, of Morgantown, “struck a pole within the parking lot.”

While speaking with Shugars, who was still sitting in the driver’s seat, deputies observed a “glass smoking device,” and detained him to perform a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found “numerous glass smoking devices with residue of a controlled substance,” 32 grams of presumed methamphetamine, two 8mg Suboxone strips, “multiple” sets of scales and “multiple ‘dime'” bags, as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a Cobra .380 semi-automatic firearm, deputies said.

Shugars has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.