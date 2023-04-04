CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after officers found drugs on his person after he allegedly attempted to shoplift from the Clarksburg Walmart.

On April 3, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department arrived at the Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for a shoplifting call, according to a criminal complaint.

Desire Wilkie

When officers arrived, they made contact with Desire Wilkie, 31, of Clarksburg, who police say concealed “$1,301.76 worth of various tools in a tote” and switched the price tags on several items.

When Wilkie learned that law enforcement had arrived, he tried to exit the store, but officers stopped him and placed him into custody. police said Wilkie also “refused commands.” After detaining Wilkie, officers located 26.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.9 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Wilkie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and attempted grand larceny. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.