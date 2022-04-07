BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found 28 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop for changing lanes without using a turn signal in Bridgeport.

On April 6, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 in Bridgeport when they saw a vehicle with an invalid registration, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers saw the vehicle change lanes without using a turn signal, they activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers said.

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Michael McClain, 48, of Clarksburg, and while speaking with McClain, officers “observed a large clear plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance which from [officers’] training knowledge and experience appeared to be marijuana,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers removed McClain from the vehicle and upon searching his person, located $1,032 in cash; the marijuana recovered from the incident weighed 28 grams, officers said.

McClain has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.