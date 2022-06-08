MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man has been arrested for attempted murder following the investigation of a shooting that took place in April.

According to Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer, 21-year-old Levi Kelly was arrested on Wednesday, June 7 and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly shooting at an apartment in Morgantown.

Levi Kelly

Deputies allege that on April 24, Kelly fired 16 shots at 2800 District Dr. at the Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown. Two people were injured in the shooting and sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the shots were fired from West Run Road into a specific apartment.

Kelly has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm during a felony, and 16 counts of wanton endangerment, one for each shot that was fired. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.