VALLEY BEND, W.Va. — A man has been charged after shooting at a man who attempted to offer him a ride in Randolph County.

Joshua Walther

On April 13, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to Armstrong Flooring in Valley Bend for a call of shots being fired, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they took a statement from a victim who said that Joshua Walther, 33, Valley Bend, was walking in the area near Bradley Road.

The victim said that he had pulled over and asked Walther if he needed a ride and was okay. In response, Walther “attempted to try to get into the truck violently with a handgun” which “scared the victim and he started to drive off to get away,” according to the complaint.

As the victim fled, Walther “fired a shot from the handgun” which struck the tailgate of the victim’s truck; once the victim was at a safe location, he contacted law enforcement, deputies said.

Walther has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.