FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged after holding a man at gunpoint in Upshur County in order to steal more guns.

Tavin Hill

On April 21, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received a call of firearms being stolen from a home on Lodge Creek Lane in French Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke with the victims of the theft, they said that a friend of the family had arrived at the house along with a man identified as Tavin Hill, 18, of Stockport, Ohio, to see the guns in the residence, deputies said.

Upon Hill’s arrival, he “pulled what [the victim] believed to be a Baretta pistol out and pointed it at his face and told him to go get the guns,” which the victim did, according to the complaint.

The victim told deputies that “he was aware they were coming but did not feel comfortable showing them the guns,” which consisted of “a Romanian AK-47 WASR” and a “Canik 9mm-TP95A Mod 2,” deputies said.

Hill has been charged with robbery and grand larceny. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.