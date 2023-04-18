MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was arrested for his second felony of the year after police said that he stole a car at gunpoint.

On April 16, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking taking place in front of the Liquid Lounge on Walnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Naryan Dhanraj

Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who said that he had parked his car in front of the Liquid Lounge to go to a store on High Street, and when he returned to his vehicle, a man, later identified as Naryan Dhanraj, 27, of Morgantown, was “leaning on his hood,” officers said.

After the victim told Dhanraj to get off his car, Dhanraj “pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him” and then “slapped the cell phone out of his hands, took his car keys and phone and got into his [vehicle],” according to the complaint.

The victim told officers the direction Dhanraj fled in his vehicle and also provided “a photo of a Facebook profile of the suspect,” and that a witness to the incident was able to identify who Dhanraj was, officers said.

Officers were later able to locate the vehicle in the Morgantown Dental parking lot, and individuals working with the Morgantown Parking Authority saw Dhanraj exit the vehicle in the direction of High Street, according to the complaint.

A short time later, officers located Dhanraj and placed him into custody, and officers located the victim’s cell phone and car keys on his person while he was detained, officers said.

Dhanraj has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently out after an individual paid $5,000 cash of his bond. Back in January, Dhanraj was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a task force found more than a half pound of meth while searching a Morgantown home.