KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after allegedly threatening a Preston County middle school over social media.

Seth Johnson

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were advised of a threat concerning the Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4.

On that date, Seth Johnson, 22, of Albright, sent a message to a juvenile at the school through social media, which was provided to deputies by an official at Bruceton School, deputies said.

In the message to the juvenile, Johnson stated, “You a b**** I will come up to your school and shoot that b**** up and stop f***ing with my sister,” which has since been removed from social media, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.