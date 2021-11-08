Man arrested for threatening woman at gunpoint in Randolph County

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening a woman at gunpoint in Randolph County.

On Nov. 4, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Point Mountain Road in Valley Head in reference to a call of wanton endangerment, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that Dustin Vess, 40, had pointed a gun in the caller’s face, and said ‘Do you want to die, motherf***er?’ deputies said.

Dustin Vess

After that, deputies were advised that Vess was running across from the victim’s residence; they found Vess near a rock pile and “gave multiple commands for him to come out with his hands up,” according to the complaint.

Vess complied, but when deputies ordered him to his knees while deputies had their firearms drawn, Vess said ‘I’m not, ****ing go ahead and shoot me then’; however, because deputies were able to see Vess’ hands away from his pockets, deputies advised they would deploy a taser if he did not comply, deputies said.

At that point, Vess complied with deputies’ commands, and deputies were able to detain him; a search of Vess’ person resulted in deputies finding a bag of alprazolam pills, an open pocket knife and a .22 caliber round, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Vess where the gun was, he said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, I can’t own a gun,’ but deputies were able to find the firearm in the path which Vess used to attempt to flee from deputies, deputies said.

After Vess was in custody, deputies learned that the victim had gone to Vess’ residence to ask him about a stolen chainsaw, Vess “ran into the bathroom and grabbed a gun,” at which point he brandished it at the victim, according to the complaint.

Vess has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.