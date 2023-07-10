MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was arrested Friday after police say he was found with marijuana, a powder mixture that tested positive for meth, cocaine and opiates, and other drugs outside of the Subway on High Street.

A 911 call was made about a black man who was wearing a red bucket hat and smoking marijuana while walking south on High Street at around 10 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Destin McLendon

The responding officer found a man matching the description, who was later identified as Destin McLendon, 21, in front of the Subway on High Street.

When informed that police had received a call about someone smoking marijuana, police said McLendon “stated that he had been smoking a cigarette,” but the officer reported smelling marijuana coming from McLendon’s person.

The officer then searched McLendon and found pouches labeled “Grape Lime Pickey” and “Cherry Chuckz,” containing 0.125 ounces each of suspected marijuana, disposable vape pens that smelled of marijuana, seven 2 mg Alprazolam—commonly known as Xanax—tablets, and a bag containing a powder mixture that tested positive for meth, cocaine and opiates, inside of his backpack, as well as a bag containing 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $921 in cash in his pants pocket, according to the complaint.

McLendon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.