FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department said a man who went on the run Saturday afternoon was arrested the same day.

Frank Starks, Jr, was wanted in connection to a shooting at 1855 Owens Avenue in Fairmont Saturday.

He was arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon by the Clarksburg Police Department.

Warrants were pending against Starks for attempted murder and burglary.