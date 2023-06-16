CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of David Mazza in the North View neighborhood of Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 13.

According to a release from the Clarksburg Police Department, Ulices Pineda, 43, originally of Illinois, was arrested after officials executed a search warrant at his home on James Street in Bridgeport. During that search, officials said they found a “firearm matching the same caliber and ammunition located at the crime scene.”

Prior to the search, officials said they collected “an abundance of video surveillance” and used a license plate reader to identify a suspect vehicle, which led to the development of Pineda as a suspect.

12 News has been unable to obtain a mugshot of Pineda, as he does not currently appear in the West Virginia Division of Corrections’ system, but the release said he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detective Sgt. Swiger and Detective Criss of the Clarksburg Police Department reportedly gathered this information after Clarksburg Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Hamill Avenue. Law enforcement reportedly found Mazza with multiple gunshot wounds. Mazza was transported to United Hospital Center, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Both detectives, with the assistance of the Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, collected evidence at the scene and are still doing so, as well as following up on leads. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to Detective Criss (TCriss@CityofClarksburgWV.com) or Detective Sgt. Swiger (WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com) or leave a message at the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.