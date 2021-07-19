Man arrested in Harrison County after allegedly admitting to deputies he drove across state lines with meth

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been arrested in Harrison County after allegedly admitting to deputies that he drove across state lines with methamphetamine.

On July 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a black Nissan SUV with an Ohio registration traveling east on Cost Avenue in Stonewood which had a defective passenger-side taillight, according to a criminal complaint.

Kenneth Bailey

When deputies performed a traffic stop, they were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Kenneth Bailey, 35, of Barnesville, who “displayed nervous behavior including visible shaking of his hands, unable to grab documents, and very erratic behavior,” deputies said.

Deputies asked Bailey questions and told him to exit the vehicle and he was “evasive in his answers,” before deputies “observed several items in the vehicle indicative of drug use or distribution,” according to the complaint.

When Bailey permitted deputies to search the vehicle, deputies “immediately located a used methamphetamine smoking device,” and when deputies attempted to handcuff Bailey, “he resisted,” and reached into his waistband “in an attempt to destroy a bag of suspected methamphetamine,” deputies said.

After Bailey “attempted to step on the methamphetamine,” deputies arrested him and then found two unused bags, a set of digital scales and $1,100 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Deputies spoke with Bailey and learned that the substance was methamphetamine, and that “he possessed the substance for approximately a month,” and that he “traveled from Burnsville directly into Harrison County,” deputies said.

Bailey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance into the state. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.