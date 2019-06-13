Man arrested in Lewis County after escaping police pursuit

JANE LEW, W.Va. – A man has been arrested following a police pursuit that began in Harrison County and ended in Lewis County.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an active pursuit on the Harrison/Lewis County line, according to the complaint.

When deputies passed the intersection of Route 19 and Jackson’s Mill Road, they noticed the vehicle stopped on the right side of the lane, according to the complaint. Deputies then noticed a male, later identified as Richard Stickle, on foot and crossing the creek with an unidentified female, according to deputies.

Deputies then attempted to intercept the couple, but while en route, they received a report of a stolen green ATV on Minerva Road, which was near the area where the couple fled, according to the complaint.

The ATV was spotted soon after on North River Avenue travelling southbound, according to deputies. Deputies turned on their emergency lights as the ATV began to flee, disregarding the lights and siren, according to the complaint.

Still travelling on North River Road, the ATV began to swerve across the center lane travelling at 40 miles-per-hour, causing its rear tires to leave the pavement, the court document said. The ATV then turned onto 4th Street, failing to observe a stop sign, deputies said.

The ATV further continued to disobey stop signs as it traveled down 4th Street, and illegally proceeded through intersections on 4th Street and Center Avenue and 4th Street and Court Avenue, according to deputies. Deputies followed the ATV through the rear parking lot of Robert L. Bland Middle School, then through the CVS parking lot, according to the complaint.

After travelling through the parking lot, the ATV headed southbound down Court Avenue, continuing to ignore intersections and stop signs until reaching Main Street, where it began to reach speeds exceeding 40 miles-per-hour and crossing the center line, according to the complaint. The ATV turned left onto U.S. Route 19 South, then onto Hometown Road, finally turning onto Minuteman Drive and failing to stop at the intersection of Middle Run Road, at which point the pursuing deputies lost contact with the ATV and ended the chase, according to deputies.

Stickle was later caught and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and grand larceny. He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.