Man arrested in Mon County business break-ins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A former Washington state resident is facing charges in Monongalia County after authorities said he broke into several businesses.

Early Wednesday morning, Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Tractor Supply on Vista Del Rio Drive.

Jacob Elliot

Nothing was initially found, but deputies then did a patrol of the area. From the parking lot of the West Virginia Gymnastics Center, also on Vista Del Rio Drive, they saw a broken glass door. Outside the broken door there was a butt stock to a firearm and inside the broken door was a barrel, deputies said.

Deputies did not find anyone in the building. When they reviewed video footage from the gymnastics center, they saw a white man breaking the glass door and entering the facility. Deputies then continued a search of the area and spotted the man walking down Scott Avenue with a firearm.

Jacob Elliot, 29, was living at the Hazel House of Hope, which is also on Scott Avenue, according to deputies.

Elliot admitted to stealing multiple air rifles and pistols from Tractor Supply and then using one of them to break into the gymnastics center.

Elliot has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

A Monongalia County Magistrate Court set Elliot’s bail at $10,000 cash or surety. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.