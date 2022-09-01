MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)— A man has been arrested in Preston County stemming from a reported assault in Monongalia County.

Trabon Massey

On Aug. 30, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported dispute on Collins Ferry Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke with a female victim at Ruby Memorial Hospital, she said that Trabon Massey, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was with her in her vehicle in the area of Collins Ferry Road, deputies said.

She said the two got into an argument, and Massey “reached over and opened the driver side door and shoved her out of the moving vehicle”; Massey then attempted to leave in the victim’s vehicle, at which point the victim “jumped on the hood,” according to the complaint.

While the victim was on the vehicle’s hood, Massey sped down Collins Ferry Road, turned into the social security office, and the woman was thrown from the vehicle, according to the complaint. Deputies said Massey then fled the area.

The victim’s vehicle was found along the interstate in Preston County “with damage that left the vehicle undriveable.” Preston County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Massey at a hotel in Bruceton Mills, according to the complaint.

Massey has been charged with malicious assault and grand larceny. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.