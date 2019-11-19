Man arrested in September armed robbery of Preston/Taylor Community Health Center

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A man was arrested on Monday for the September robbery of the Preston/Taylor Community Health Center in Grafton, according to a press release issued by the Grafton Police Department.

Arthur Anthony Baxter has been charged with first degree robbery by use of a firearm or other deadly weapon, according to the release. Police said that Baxter robbed the Preston/Taylor Community Health Center located on North Pike Street in Grafton on September 9, 2019 with a firearm.

The release stated that Baxter’s bond was set at $250,000 by Taylor County Magistrate Ricky Reese.

