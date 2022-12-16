TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A man has been arrested in Preston County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and wounding a resident with a knife early Friday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police were dispatched by Preston County 911 regarding a suspicious male attempting to break into an apartment on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta. The caller said the male kept knocking against the apartment door, asking to be let in and was pointing a knife at people within the residence.

Upon arrival, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers searched the residence and detained 36-year-old, Victor Zuniga, the complaint stated.

According to the victim, Zuniga broke in through the window and attempted to stab them. The witness said that they blocked the attack with their hands, receiving a cut to their finger. Police found blood from the victim’s finger on their shirt and Zuniga also had “a cut on the back of his neck and left eye,” the complaint stated. The victim denied EMS.

Zuniga has been charged with Burglary and Malicious Wounding and is currently housed at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $50,000 bail.