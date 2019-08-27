Man arrested in Webster County after fleeing from officers, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A man is charged in Webster County after he attempted to flee from an officer that was attempting to inform him he was going the wrong way on a one-way street.

On Friday, officers with the Webster Springs Police Department observed a Silver Chevy Cavalier driven by Rocky Cogar, 25, of Webster Springs, exiting Backfort Street, which is a one-way street, in the wrong direction, according to a criminal complaint.

Rocky Cogar

In an attempt to inform Cogar he was going the wrong way, deputies turned on their emergency lights, but Cogar “with blatant disregard for the safety of others, accelerated with a high rate of speed in a reckless manner” on W.Va. Rt. 20 North/Miller Mountain Road, deputies said.

About two miles outside of the Webster Springs city limits, while on Miller Mountain Road, Cogar swerved into the oncoming traffic lane in “what looked like an attempt to pull over” but he, instead, jumped out of the moving vehicle over a hill, then began to run on foot, according to the complaint.

The vehicle then drifted backwards down the road before wrecking over a hill, and deputies said there were no other passengers in the vehicle, nor any injuries to report.

Cogar is charged with fleeing in a vehicle. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.