WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Wirt County Wednesday on 43 counts relating to the sexual abuse of five minors, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Maze, 45, was engaging in the sexual abuse of minors from January 2019 to December 2021.

Deputies said Maze’s residence was searched and he was arrested on the 43 counts.

Maze is being charged with 14 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of first-degree sexual assault, 20 counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, two counts of distribution and display to a minor obscene material, and one count of use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist find going sexually explicit conduct, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Maze was arraigned in Wirt County, according to deputies. They said he is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Anyone with information on this case is being urged to contact the West Virginia State Police in Wood or Wirt County.