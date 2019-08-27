Man arrested on drug charge in Randolph Co. after being found with meth, LSD in his possession, police say

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man who was wanted on outstanding charges has been arrested in Randolph County after officers found multiple types of drugs in his possession.

On Monday, the Elkins Police Department received a call about a man, Justin Ward, 32, who had an active warrant through Elkins Municipal Court, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Ward

Officers said the caller advised them that Ward was moving out of an apartment at Allegheny Apartments. Upon arriving on scene, officers said they identified Ward and placed him under arrest.

Police said they then searched Ward and found a cellophane wrapper with Xanax pills, a small Ziplock baggie containing eight small baggies of methamphetamine that were packaged for delivery and two aluminum foil packages containing a total of four stamps of LSD, which is commonly known as acid.

Ward has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.