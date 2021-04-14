Man arrested on methamphetamine charge in Randolph County after police respond to break-in complaint

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge after answering a call about an attempted break-in.

Corbin Chewning

Police said on April 13, at about 5:47 a.m., an officer went to Knapp Street in relation to two men attempting a break in, when he made contact with the men, identified as Corbin Chewning, 26, and Christopher Delaney.

After police restrained the men, the resident went outside and said he knew the men but did not want them there, according to a criminal complaint. Officers then checked an outbuilding and found a handgun, a holster and another magazine.

Police also found Chewning’s wallet, digital scales, plastic baggies and a box containing baggies of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and a foil fold containing a white powder consistent with fentanyl, the complaint states.

According to police, officers then found Delaney’s bag, which had a container holding a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and a small plastic baggy.

Chewning told officers he was not prohibited from having a gun and said he had just bought it. Delaney said multiple times that he knew the resident and was only there to “catch him a buzz for some clothes,” according to the complaint.

After taking both men to the police department for processing, officers weighed the crystal-like substances, which weighed approximately 5.93 grams, 3.47 grams and 15.87 grams for Chewning, and 2.65 grams for Delaney, the complaint states.

Chewning is charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.