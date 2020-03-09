Man arrested on multiple charges after pushing ABCA officials, spitting in officer’s face; police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man was arrested on multiple charges in Monongalia County after police said he pushed multiple Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) officials, then spit on an officer’s face while he was being placed in a cell.

Malik Merrick

On Saturday, March 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department observed a man, Malik Merrick, 22, pushing ABCA officials on Walnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that the ABCA officials then placed Merrick on the ground and that Merrick was struggling with the officials. Officers said they then detained Merrick and that he was highly intoxicated. Police said Merrick had “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” reddened and glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Officers said ABCA officials stated that Merrick slapped and pushed multiple officials and that when he pushed one of them, it caused the official’s body camera to fall on the ground and break.

The complaint stated that Merrick was placed under arrest for battery on a government official and destruction of property and was transported to the Morgantown Police Department to be processed. Upon arriving to the police department, an officer searched Merrick and located 6.1 grams of marijuana in a baggie in his possession. Merrick was then additionally charged with simple possession of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Later that day, officers began to move Merrick to a padded cell after he began banging loudly on the door and screaming, then refused to comply when officers advised him to calm down and be quiet, according to the complaint. Police said that once Merrick was transported to the padded cell, he was told to get on his knees and refused to comply. The complaint stated that once Merrick’s feet were shackled and he was placed into a sitting position, he spat on an officer’s face.

As a result of this incident, Merrick was additionally charged with obstructing a police officer and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.