FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Marion County.

On March 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a black Chevrolet with a Pennsylvania registration being driven by a man with a known active capias while on 6th Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Trotto

The man, identified as Justin Trotto, 34, of Fairmont, fled on foot after officers initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle, officers said.

Trotto then “ran through yards between houses” while on Fleming Place and 7th Street before being apprehended a short time later, according to the complaint.

After placing Trotto in custody, officers brought a K9 unit to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, officers said.

Due to the positive indication, officers performed a search of Trotto’s vehicle which resulted in locating a black zippered bag containing “A quantity of white powder” which field-tested positive as heroin/fentanyl, as well as several orange bags, a set of digital scales and “a quantity of” U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Trotto was indicted on drug and other charges during the Feb. 2022 term of the Marion County Grand Jury prior to his arrest on March 31.

Trotto has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.