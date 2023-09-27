ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jonathon Swiger

Jonathon Swiger, 35, of Belington, was first arrested back in November of 2021 as part of a nearly three-year investigation, code-named “Operation Tarnished Ridge.” He was sentenced to spend 14 years and four months in prison.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that Swiger traveled from Marietta, Ohio, to Upshur County, West Virginia, to sell methamphetamine.

During a search of Swiger’s vehicle, the DOJ said methamphetamine, a gun, a black safe and $2,997 were found.

Forty other people were charged in relation to “Operation Tarnished Ridge,” 21 of whom were charged federally.