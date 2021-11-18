Man caught shoplifting at Walmart arrested for heroin

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found heroin after a shoplifting call in White Hall.

On Nov. 17, officers with the White Hall Police Department were alerted to a shoplifter leaving the Walmart located in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Milburn

The man, identified as Joshua Milburn, 34, of Speltzer, was wearing a shirt from the store and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for it before being stopped, officers said.

At that point, Milburn was escorted to an office in the back of the store where officers found a substance in his front left pocket which he stated was heroin, according to the complaint.

Officers also located several pills in Milburn’s wallet which he said were Subutex. Milburn also stated that he had driven a vehicle to Walmart, and officers brought a K9 unit to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, officers said.

When the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers performed a search which resulted in locating “several bags” of heroin, two sets of digital scales and aluminum foil, according to the complaint.

Milburn has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.