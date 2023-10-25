SUGAR GROVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Wednesday that three people died in separate house fires on Monday, one of which is being treated as a homicide.

According to a press release, on Oct. 23, a fire in a remote part of Pendleton County near Sugar Grove claimed the life of a 61-year-old man. The release said that the man died in the fire and that State Fire Marshal investigators determined that the fire was incendiary.

Zachary Mongold

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the West Virginia State Police arrested 25-year-old Zachary Mongold in the case, the release said.

Mongold is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson and is being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on $50,000 bail.

Also on Monday, a 76-year-old woman died in a fire near Mink Shoals in Kanawha County, and a 70-year-old woman died in a housefire in Madison in Boone County. The release said that at this time, the cause of both of those fires is undetermined due to extensive damage.

The release said that all three fires were at residential buildings and that the victims were residents of the homes.