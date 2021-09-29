Man charged after 11-year-old girl discloses sexual assault incident occurring in Webster County

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an 11-year-old girl disclosed a sexual assault incident that happened in Webster County.

On March 18, the Child Advocacy Center performed a forensic interview with an 11-year-old female victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Samual Riffle

During the interview, the victim disclosed that Samual Riffle, 19, of Webster Springs, forced her into sexual activity during an incident in May 2020, troopers said.

The victim disclosed that during that incident, Riffle “punched her in the face and pulled her hair,” and also said ‘If you tell anyone I’ll snap your neck and I’ll kill you,’ according to the complaint.

On Sept. 14, troopers attempted to locate Riffle and spoke to two individuals who stated that the female victim “had disclosed to them the same type of sexual assault allegations,” troopers said.

Riffle has been charged with first-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.